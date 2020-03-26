Juanita Townley Baker, 91, of Harriman, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Harriman Care and Rehabilitation Center.
She attended Pine Ridge Missionary Baptist Church. Juanita was employed for more than 20 years with Sears, was a volunteer at Harriman Hospital as a pink lady and later worked part time at Regions Bank, formerly Bank of Roane County. She thoroughly enjoyed bird watching, gardening and country living.
She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur C. Baker; parents, Bruce and Melrose Townley; and brother, Dwayne Townley.
She is survived by sons, Alvin C. Baker of Maryville and Dennis W. Baker and wife Pamela of Harriman; grandsons, Brandon W. and Dustin K. Baker of Harriman; sister, Monica Chron of Chicago; and many other extended family members.
A private graveside service and interment will be conducted at Roane Memorial Gardens. A celebration of Juanita's life will be conducted when the mandates due to COVID-19 are lifted. An online register is available at www.kykerfuneralhomes.com Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Mar. 27, 2020