Juanita Walker Abernathy, 96, went to be with the Lord Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. She was living near her son, Stephen, at Brookdale Green Hills Cumberland in Nashville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hilton H. Abernathy; parents, Ruby and Henry Walker; and sisters, Beulah Thompson and Henrietta Stokes.

She is survived by her sons, Stephen Abernathy (Betsy), Nashville, and Douglas Abernathy (Charlet), Pampa, Texas; daughter, Vicki Thrower (Stewart), Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and grandchildren, Daniel, Tommy, Clark and Scott Abernathy.

Juanita was a longtime member of First Baptist Church while living in Kingston. She loved God and all others. She was an accomplished seamstress, artist and cook, well known for her caramel cake. Juanita enjoyed her nursing career and worked at Harriman Hospital as a LPN for many years.

Graveside services will be held at Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 29.

Published in Roane County News on May 24, 2019

