Judy A. Cofer, 60, of Rockwood, passed away at her residence Sunday, June 30, 2019.
She was a member of Coal Hill Baptist Church, Harriman. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Glendon and Clemitine Sims; and sister, Kathy Miller.
Survivors include her husband, George D. Cofer of Rockwood; son, Justin D. Cofer (Allison) of Knoxville; daughter, Jessica D. Poore-Cofer of Maryville; four grandchildren, Hunter Poore, Gabriel Poore, Lucas Poore and Nathaniel D. Cofer; sister, Wanda Sue Hall of Lancing; brothers, Mike Sims of Chattanooga, Larry Sims of Oakdale and Steve Sims of Oliver Springs; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. The family requests memorials be made to Alhambra Shriners of Knoxville, 315 Mimosa Ave., Knoxville, TN 37920. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on July 3, 2019