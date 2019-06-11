Judy Ann Fink, 75, of Sebastian, Fla., died Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, with her family by her side.
She was born to the late Julius and Florence Brown on June 20, 1943, in Harriman. She married the late Edward Fink, Jan. 8, 1960, in Harriman, and relocated to Florida in 1970 where they began to build their roots.
Judy is survived by her children Venessa Muhlbauer (Gus), Mike Fink (Kenny Borchers), Dedrea Beyer (Kevin), Toni Cooler (Allen), Jonni Mehler (David) and James Fink (Bobbiejo); 18 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 20, in Walnut Hill Baptist Church, 106 Birch Street in Harriman, followed by burial in Walnut Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to autismspeaks.org.
