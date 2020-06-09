Judy Ann Johnson Clark
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy Ann Johnson Clark, 73 of Harriman, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at Roane Medical Center.
Judy was born June 30, 1946, in Harriman, and was a lifetime member of Childs Memorial Baptist Church. Judy worked for Manpower Development and TVA Watts Bar Nuclear Plant.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Stephanie Ann Clark; mother, Sylvia Johnson; father, Earmel Johnson; and brothers, Robert and Earnest Johnson.
She is survived by husband , Clayton Clark of Harriman; sisters-in-law, Sondra Scarborough of Rockwood, Linda Clark of Harriman and Brenda Kay Neal of Harriman; brothers-in-law, Robert Clark of Harriman and Richard Clark (Regenia) of Harriman; and a special cousin Melinda Kelly of Harriman
The family received friends from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, and the funeral followed at 2 p.m. with Pastor Tim Shelton officiating. Interment followed in Willard Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Childs Memorial Church Cemetery Fund. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Roane County News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Kyker Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUN
9
Funeral
02:00 PM
Kyker Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kyker Funeral Homes
430 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
(865) 882-1515
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of J.S. Kyker & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved