Judy Ann Johnson Clark, 73 of Harriman, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at Roane Medical Center.

Judy was born June 30, 1946, in Harriman, and was a lifetime member of Childs Memorial Baptist Church. Judy worked for Manpower Development and TVA Watts Bar Nuclear Plant.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Stephanie Ann Clark; mother, Sylvia Johnson; father, Earmel Johnson; and brothers, Robert and Earnest Johnson.

She is survived by husband , Clayton Clark of Harriman; sisters-in-law, Sondra Scarborough of Rockwood, Linda Clark of Harriman and Brenda Kay Neal of Harriman; brothers-in-law, Robert Clark of Harriman and Richard Clark (Regenia) of Harriman; and a special cousin Melinda Kelly of Harriman

The family received friends from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, and the funeral followed at 2 p.m. with Pastor Tim Shelton officiating. Interment followed in Willard Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Childs Memorial Church Cemetery Fund. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.





