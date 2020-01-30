Judy Ruth Brogdon Griffin, born Nov. 17, 1944, was from the Laurel Bluff community (Midway area) but lived in Ringold, Ga. most of her life.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Griffin; parents, James and Bessie Hester Brogdon; and sisters, Barbara Gibson and Shirley Fox
She is survived by sister, Joann Wright and husband Stanley Wright of Oakdale; son, Chip Griffin and wife Jennifer Griffin; daughter, Tammie Lynn West; grandsons, Dillson and Timothy and their three daughters; granddaughter Kaley Hitchcox and her daughter and son; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The memorial service for Judy Griffin is at 10 a.m. at Laurel Bluff Baptist Church, Saturday, Feb. 8.
Published in Roane County News on Jan. 31, 2020