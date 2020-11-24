Julia F. "Mammy" McCoin, 78, of Rockwood, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Ray "Pappy" McCoin; and parents, Morgan Curtis Fuller and Bonnie Marie Watson Fuller
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Shirley and Dennis Goolesby of Rockwood; and sons and daughter-in-law, Steven Clack of Rockwood and Kenneth and Cynthia K. Clack of Clarksville.
Public visitation was from 12-1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Due to concerns with COVID 19 pandemic, the family will not be in attendance for the visitation, and mask and social distancing is recommended. Family and friends met at 2 p.m. in Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood, for graveside services and interment with Pastor Paul Johnston officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to The Rockwood Ministerial Association Food Pantry; 223 N. Front Avenue; Rockwood, TN 37854. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.
