She was born Aug. 8, 1943 in Guntersville, Ala. She loved to shop and was an avid reader. Julia had a gift for interior decorating. She enjoyed traveling, dinner parties and socializing as well as entertaining and loving her grandchildren. She was previous co-owner and operator of MAC DAVIDS LLC for 38 years in Kingston. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Mac Roy Gasque III; and parents, James and Wilma Carter Holland.

She is survived by sons, Mac Roy (Mackie) Gasque IV and wife Rebecca of Kingston and Carter Doran Gasque of Alabama; grandchildren, Quint, Luke and Jolee Gasque; brothers-in-law, James Gaylord Gasque and wife Katherine of California and John Stafford Gasque of North Carolina; and a host of extended family and dear friends who will miss her dearly.

She will be laid to rest beside her mother with graveside service at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb.17, EST, at Raney Cemetery in Langston, Ala. An online register is available at

1445 Kingston Highway

Kingston , TN 37763

Published in Roane County News on Feb. 15, 2019

