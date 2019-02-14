Julia Holland Gasque, 75, of Kingston, passed away suddenly Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at Roane Medical Center.
She was born Aug. 8, 1943 in Guntersville, Ala. She loved to shop and was an avid reader. Julia had a gift for interior decorating. She enjoyed traveling, dinner parties and socializing as well as entertaining and loving her grandchildren. She was previous co-owner and operator of MAC DAVIDS LLC for 38 years in Kingston. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Mac Roy Gasque III; and parents, James and Wilma Carter Holland.
She is survived by sons, Mac Roy (Mackie) Gasque IV and wife Rebecca of Kingston and Carter Doran Gasque of Alabama; grandchildren, Quint, Luke and Jolee Gasque; brothers-in-law, James Gaylord Gasque and wife Katherine of California and John Stafford Gasque of North Carolina; and a host of extended family and dear friends who will miss her dearly.
She will be laid to rest beside her mother with graveside service at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb.17, EST, at Raney Cemetery in Langston, Ala. An online register is available at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.
Fraker Funeral Home
1445 Kingston Highway
Kingston, TN 37763
(865) 717-7727
Published in Roane County News on Feb. 15, 2019