She was born Sept. 22, 1936, in Devonia to the late Charles Henry and Audrey Faye Crenshaw Leach. She was also preceded in death by daughter, Teresa Seals; son, Tim Crass; and brother, Larry Leach. Julia was a graduate of Oliver Springs High School and furthered her education, receiving an associates degree in nursing. She worked many years as a L.P.N., at Oak Ridge Hospital in the I.C.U. She had also worked as a supervisor at Anderson County Nursing Home. After retirement, she worked for The Copy Center in Kingston. Julia was a founding member of Grace Community Church in Kingston. She enjoyed fishing, knitting, crocheting, and making crafts. She was a member of the F.C.E.C., Kingston Chapter.

Survivors include her loving husband of 49 years, Lewis E. Portwood of Kingston; sons and daughters-in-law, Richard "Rick" and Sherry Crass of Oak Ridge and Dana and Tammy Crass of Kingston; grandchildren, Heather Born, Justin Crass, Holly Lowe and Jimmy Seals; three great-grandchildren; brother, Eddie Alan Leach of Kingston; sister-in-law, Loretta Dishman and husband, Kyle of Kingston; brother-in-law, Boyd Portwood of Parrotsville; and several extended family members and special friends

Julia Hope Leach Portwood, 83, of Kingston went home to be with her Lord Monday, Dec. 30, 201,9 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. The family received friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 2, at Grace Community Church with funeral service following at 7 p.m., in the church sanctuary with Interim Pastor, the Rev. Paul Lloyd, the Rev. Ron Stansill and Pastor, the Rev. LeGrand Lamb presiding. Graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Anderson Memorial Gardens, Clinton. The family request memorials be made to Grace Community Church, 438 W. Race Street, Kingston, TN 37763. An online register is available at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements. Published in Roane County News on Jan. 3, 2020

