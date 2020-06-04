June Rosemary Mullinix Sexton, 73, of Cleveland, moved from her earthly home to a heavenly mansion, Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
A beloved teacher to many and a friend to all, she lived every day to its fullest and loved to laugh and travel.
The value of a good education was instilled in Rosie at a young age by her parents, and she was called to be a missionary while a member of the Young Women's Christian Association (YWCA). She viewed the classroom as her mission field and was passionate about education and American Sign Language. She earned her bachelor's degree and master's and education specialist (EDS) degrees from Tennessee Tech University and devoted her life to making learning fun for children in Roane County. After retiring, she continued her life's mission by volunteering at Shenandoah Baptist Academy in Cleveland; grading papers for inmates and being ASL interpreter for the deaf at her church. Even as she bravely fought cancer, she hoped to be able to teach again, though she never stopped grading her doctors and nurses by giving them an A+ if she thought they did a good job.
She was born on July 31, 1946, to Frank Edward and Lillie Edna Hood Mullinix and was Wendell Duel Sexton's sunshine for 52 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Steve Mullinix,
She is survived by her devoted husband, Wendell; children, Larry Alan Sexton and wife Colleen Elaine (Walker), Karen Janell Wells and husband Rick Douglas Wells; grandchildren, Chase Alan Sexton and Leanna Rae Sexton; her siblings and their spouses, Carol and Ted Peercy, Bruce and Marilyn Mullinix, Frank and Diane Mullinix and Ruth Mullinix; and many nieces nephews and dear friends.
The funeral was held Thursday, June 4, at Shenandoah Baptist Church. Interment is Friday, June 5, in Witt Baptist Church Cemetery in Morristown.
She loved serving others and her savior, Jesus Christ, above all else. In her honor, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Pisgah Baptist Church Print Shop, Shenandoah Boys Ranch or Shenandoah Girls Haven.
An online register is available at www.serenityfunerals.com.
A beloved teacher to many and a friend to all, she lived every day to its fullest and loved to laugh and travel.
The value of a good education was instilled in Rosie at a young age by her parents, and she was called to be a missionary while a member of the Young Women's Christian Association (YWCA). She viewed the classroom as her mission field and was passionate about education and American Sign Language. She earned her bachelor's degree and master's and education specialist (EDS) degrees from Tennessee Tech University and devoted her life to making learning fun for children in Roane County. After retiring, she continued her life's mission by volunteering at Shenandoah Baptist Academy in Cleveland; grading papers for inmates and being ASL interpreter for the deaf at her church. Even as she bravely fought cancer, she hoped to be able to teach again, though she never stopped grading her doctors and nurses by giving them an A+ if she thought they did a good job.
She was born on July 31, 1946, to Frank Edward and Lillie Edna Hood Mullinix and was Wendell Duel Sexton's sunshine for 52 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Steve Mullinix,
She is survived by her devoted husband, Wendell; children, Larry Alan Sexton and wife Colleen Elaine (Walker), Karen Janell Wells and husband Rick Douglas Wells; grandchildren, Chase Alan Sexton and Leanna Rae Sexton; her siblings and their spouses, Carol and Ted Peercy, Bruce and Marilyn Mullinix, Frank and Diane Mullinix and Ruth Mullinix; and many nieces nephews and dear friends.
The funeral was held Thursday, June 4, at Shenandoah Baptist Church. Interment is Friday, June 5, in Witt Baptist Church Cemetery in Morristown.
She loved serving others and her savior, Jesus Christ, above all else. In her honor, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Pisgah Baptist Church Print Shop, Shenandoah Boys Ranch or Shenandoah Girls Haven.
An online register is available at www.serenityfunerals.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Roane County News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.