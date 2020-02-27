Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Junior Poole (Buddy Mack Poole Jr.). View Sign Service Information Evans Mortuary 805 North Gateway Avenue Rockwood , TN 37854 (865)-354-2600 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Evans Mortuary 805 North Gateway Avenue Rockwood , TN 37854 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Evans Mortuary 805 North Gateway Avenue Rockwood , TN 37854 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Junior Poole (Buddy Mack Poole Jr.)

Junior Poole (Buddy Mack Poole Jr.), 64, of Kingston, went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

Junior retired from Harriman Utility Board in 2013 with 27 years company service. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Kingston. Junior and Linda loved traveling together, spending time on the lake taking in a beautiful sunset or an eagle sighting, and in younger years towing family kids on tubes or fishing with his brother Jack. He also enjoyed manicuring his yard. Junior was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Poole; mother and father-in-law, Irene and W.P. Burroughs; brothers-in-law, Marvin Rainey, Bobby Sorrell and Ray Sorrell.

Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 29 years, Linda Burroughs Poole of Kingston; father and stepmother, Buddy and Carol Poole of Rockwood; mother, Ruby Poole of Oliver Springs; daughter, Courtney Voyles (Andy) of Harriman; granddaughter, Lexi Voyles of Harriman; sister, Shirley Rainey of Oliver Springs; brother, David Poole (Lisa) of Kingston; sisters-in-law, Teresa Poole Moore (Terry) of Kingston, Anna Ray Sorrell of Watertown and Sandra Marie Sorrell of Hermitage; and many extended family members and dear friends.

Family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Mortuary with the Rev. Adrian Jones officiating. Interment and graveside will be held in Roane Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored to have memorials sent to Shiloh Baptist Church designated for church note, 4242 Decatur Hwy., Kingston, TN. 37763, or to a . Evans Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

