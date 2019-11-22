Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Denise McLawhorn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Karen was born Jan. 5, 1954, in Rockwood, the daughter of the late George Taylor and the late Nellie Nelson Taylor. She was a graduate from Harriman High School. She then earned her master's degree. Karen met and later married the love of her life, Wesley "Mac" McLawhorn. Married for 38 years, they built a wonder life and a loving family together. Mac was a devoted husband who lovingly cared for Karen during her illness, doing everything possible to make her comfortable.

Karen retired from the federal government after a 30-year career of dedicated service, with the first 20 years at Kings Bay Submarine Base. She held several key positions at the base such as a budget analyst, budget officer, and missile planner. For her honorable service and contributions to the United States Navy she was a recipient of the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award. The final 10 years of her successful career was at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center where she served as a program analyst, project manager, and deputy chief of staff.

Karen had a warm and caring personality that helped her form a multitude of friendships over the years. She was a devout Elvis Presley fan and enjoyed the local event held in his memory. She also enjoyed traveling. She and Mac created several memories together on a trip in 2015 to Alaska.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Mac; a son, Jeremy Rector; her daughter, Kelli Hanna (Mike); grandchildren, Sophia, Tiernan, Mackenzie and Tyler. Also surviving is a sister, Pam Frink; three nieces, Leah Dudek, Kim Guerro and Jennifer Inkmann.

The family received friends from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at St. Simons United Methodist Church. The memorial service to celebrate Karen's life followed at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Tom Jones and the Rev. Richard Soper officiating. A reception followed the service. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for memorial contributions made to the Mayo Clinic ALS Research in Jacksonville Fla. or at

Karen Denise McLawhorn, 65, of Waverly, Ga., entered into the arms of her Lord and Savior Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, after a courageous battle with ALS.Karen was born Jan. 5, 1954, in Rockwood, the daughter of the late George Taylor and the late Nellie Nelson Taylor. She was a graduate from Harriman High School. She then earned her master's degree. Karen met and later married the love of her life, Wesley "Mac" McLawhorn. Married for 38 years, they built a wonder life and a loving family together. Mac was a devoted husband who lovingly cared for Karen during her illness, doing everything possible to make her comfortable.Karen retired from the federal government after a 30-year career of dedicated service, with the first 20 years at Kings Bay Submarine Base. She held several key positions at the base such as a budget analyst, budget officer, and missile planner. For her honorable service and contributions to the United States Navy she was a recipient of the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award. The final 10 years of her successful career was at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center where she served as a program analyst, project manager, and deputy chief of staff.Karen had a warm and caring personality that helped her form a multitude of friendships over the years. She was a devout Elvis Presley fan and enjoyed the local event held in his memory. She also enjoyed traveling. She and Mac created several memories together on a trip in 2015 to Alaska.Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Mac; a son, Jeremy Rector; her daughter, Kelli Hanna (Mike); grandchildren, Sophia, Tiernan, Mackenzie and Tyler. Also surviving is a sister, Pam Frink; three nieces, Leah Dudek, Kim Guerro and Jennifer Inkmann.The family received friends from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at St. Simons United Methodist Church. The memorial service to celebrate Karen's life followed at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Tom Jones and the Rev. Richard Soper officiating. A reception followed the service. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for memorial contributions made to the Mayo Clinic ALS Research in Jacksonville Fla. or at mayoclinic.org. Arrangements were entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home www.edomillerandsons.com in Brunswick, Ga. Published in Roane County News on Nov. 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Roane County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close