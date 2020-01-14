Karen LaRue McDowell, 72, of Murfreesboro, died peacefully at home Friday, Jan. 10 due to advanced stage complications from breast cancer.
She was preceded in death by her parents Margaret Jane Thornton and Leroy Vincent Thornton; her brothers, Russell and Leroy Thornton II; and her husband, Gilbert McDowell.
She is survived by her longtime sweetheart, Michael Riddick; sister, Peggy Halsey; sons, Shawn and Chad McDowell; their wives, Robin and Jatolia McDowell; grandchildren, Brianna, Hayley, Gregory, Cloe and Cannon; and great-grandchild, Ava. Her adventurous spirit was evident in all stages of her life. Karen lived and worked in multiple places and towns but always considered her hometown to be Kingston.
A memorial service will be held ar 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Southwest Baptist Church in Kingston.
Published in Roane County News on Jan. 15, 2020