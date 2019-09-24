Karen Leigh Griffin, 56, of Rockwood, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Esther Carter Griffin.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral services will follow from the chapel of Evans Mortuary with Minister Todd Houston, Bro. Kendall Bear and Bro. Roger Carter officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.
Published in Roane County News on Sept. 25, 2019