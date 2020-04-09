Karen Sue Turner, 65, of Rockwood, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.
She was born on May 22, 1954, in Tucson, Ariz. She was a retired program officer with the Arizona Dept. of Corrections for 21 years and her last retirement was with Homeland Security with ORNL and 10 years of service. She was a past member of the Rockwood 2000 and Law Enforcement Rodeo Association of Florence, Ariz. She was preceded in death by her parents, Archie and Imogene Lehman.
She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Turner of Rockwood; sons, Scott Turner (Tiffany) of Dayton, Jason Turner (Katie) of Queen Creek, Ariz. And Eric Turner (Albertina) of Queen Creek, Ariz.; daughter, Nekkia Williford (Troy) of Cumming, Ga.; son, Jeffrey Turner (Tara) of Kingston; 13 grandchildren; and sister, Linda Smith (Glenn) of Tucson, Ariz.
Due to the Corona virus (COVID 19) pandemic, out of concern for public health, and in accordance with government guidelines, cremation arrangements have been made. An online registry is available at www.evansmortuary.biz Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Apr. 10, 2020