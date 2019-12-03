Karin U. Cordell, 71, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at her home in Rockwood.

She was born March 25, 1948, in Burgwindheim, Germany. Karin was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Harriman. She was preceded in death by her son, Anthony Wayne Cordell.

Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Paul M. Cordell of Rockwood; son, James Cordell (Laura) of Kingston; daughter, Sherri Cordell of Rockwood; four grandchildren, Natalie Cordell, Brittany Samaniego, Vanessa Cordell and Aimee Wilson; great-grandchildren, Drake, Koah and Yasmine; special great-granddaughter, Emma; family in Germany and a host of nieces and nephews. The family offers their thanks to all of her doctors and University of Tennessee Medical Center staff for their care.

Interment and graveside service will be held in the Bakers Forge Cemetery in Lafollette at a later date. Family request memorials to be sent to Redeemer Lutheran Church in Harriman, , National Multiple Sclerosis Society or the . Evans Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

