Karl Manning Phares passed away at home Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at age 62.

Karl was born Dec. 5, 1957 in Mt. Lebanon Twp., Pittsburgh, Penn. He attended the Culver Military Academy where he rode in The Black Horse Troop and then he graduated from the University of Kentucky. At the time of his death he and his wife, Angela, were living in Kingston, where he was an IT security specialist at Covenant Hospital Systems. Karl was proud to have served with the Kentucky National Guard in Afghanistan and Iraq and volunteered in the East Roane County Fire Department in Tennessee. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a small family funeral was held in Kentucky and Karl was buried with military honors in Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Lexington.

He is survived by his wife, Angela Phares; his sister, Patricia Phares Krummrich; and his nieces, Kimberly Phares and Julia Krummrich.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Gilbert Karl Phares and Laudra Wakeman Phares; his older brother, Gilbert W. Phares; and his niece, Christine Krummrich.

Friends and family will especially miss his great sense of humor. His family asks that if you are so moved, you make a donation to the East Roane County Vol. Fire Department ( http://eastroanefire.org/ ). If you wish to correspond with the family, you may contact Pat Phares at [email protected] Published in Roane County News on May 22, 2020

