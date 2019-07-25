Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karolyn Selby. View Sign Service Information Evans Mortuary 805 North Gateway Avenue Rockwood , TN 37854 (865)-354-2600 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Evans Mortuary 805 North Gateway Avenue Rockwood , TN 37854 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Evans Mortuary 805 North Gateway Avenue Rockwood , TN 37854 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Karolyn Selby, of Rockwood, returned to her heavenly home on July 24, 2019. She peacefully passed at her home surrounded by love.

Karolyn was born to the late Leonard and Mae Kindred on Jan. 6, 1934. Karolyn was blessed with a large and loving family. She married Henry Selby Jr. on May 21, 1954. During their 65 years of marriage they were blessed with three daughters, six grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren to whom she was known as "Nana." Karolyn was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church and a committed follower of Jesus Christ. She was devoted to her husband, her daughters and their families, and delighted in spending time with them. A retiree from Roane County Department of Education, she enjoyed quilting, sewing and the Statler Brothers. Karolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Mae Kindred; and her siblings, Barbara, Alice, Glenn, Hermas "Bud" and Curtis.

Karolyn is survived by her husband, Henry; her daughters, Karen Davis, Gayle Marks and Lavon Flanary (Bill); her sister, Mildred; a host of nieces and nephews; her grandchildren, Jessica Jackson (David), Thomas Davis (Ashley), Katelynn Chatman (Rodney), Lauren Downs (Danny), Shane Doughty (Mariah) and Allison Flanary; and her great-grandchildren, Aiden, Quan, Cade, Jett, Aniyah, Lily, Mikah, Selby, Grady and Jase. The family would like to extend a special thanks to her caregivers, Betty and Angie Moore, along with Amedisys Hospice and Home Health.

The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Mortuary with the Rev. Steve Parker and the Rev. Paul Johnston officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood. An online register is available at

