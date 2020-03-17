Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kyker Funeral Homes 113 West North Street Sweetwater , TN 37874 (423)-337-5033 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Kyker Funeral Homes 113 West North Street Sweetwater , TN 37874 View Map Funeral service 7:00 PM Kyker Funeral Homes 113 West North Street Sweetwater , TN 37874 View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM Cedar Fork Baptist Church Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Katherine Justine Curnutt, 81, of Sweetwater, went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Heritage Center, Morristown.

She was a devoted member of Shelton Grove Baptist Church where she served as the church pianist for decades. She worked for several doctors in Sweetwater and was a mainstay in the downtown area until her retirement. She was preceded in death by her parents, Merkes and Bonnie Allison; her husband of 48 years, George Curnutt; and infant daughter, Nita Yvonne Curnutt.

She is survived by her son, Malin Curnutt, of Morristown; cousin, Wilburn Kilby (Juanita) of Spring City; and brother-in-law, Dan Curnutt of Decatur.

The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Kyker Funeral Home, Sweetwater, with the funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Tim Watson and the Rev. Gerald Lynn officiating. A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Cedar Fork Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Ted Clower officiating.

The family offers a special thank you to DeWitt Place Assisted Living and The Heritage Center of Morristown for the kindness and care Justine received over the past four years.

