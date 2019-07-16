Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kyker Funeral Homes 350 West Race Street Kingston , TN 37763 (865)-376-6531 Send Flowers Obituary

Kathleen Huff Baker, "Mama Kat," 92, passed away at Jamestowne Assisted Living, Kingston, Monday, July 15, 2019.

She was born in Lenoir City to Hugh Evan Wyatt and Anna Lou Wyatt. Kathleen was an avid bowler for 55 years and competed in several Senior Olympics with her bowling prowess. She also loved University of Tennessee sports, particularly her Lady Vols, but could cheer equally for the men's teams. Mama Kat was an excellent cook and few could compete with her cornbread dressing and home grown "cooked to perfection" green beans. Until her recent declining health, she was the "official welcome wagon" for all new residents at Jamestowne. She loved meeting new people and helping others. While still able to drive, she made an effort weekly to visit a homebound friend or church member. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, J.O. Huff; second husband, Ben Baker; and daughter, Marcia O'Connor.

She is survived by children, Cozette Kennamer, Stan Huff and Rhia Billings; 15 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

Receiving family and friends will be from 12-2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Young's Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Kingston. Memorial services will follow, conducted by the Rev. Dale Watson, followed by interment at Kingston Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial gift to Young's Chapel Church, which she always called her "home church," to commemorate their 150 year anniversary. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.



