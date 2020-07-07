1/
Kathy Ann Osborne
Kathy Ann Osborne, 56, of Harriman, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020.
She was born on March 13, 1964, in Harriman. She loved sweet tea with extra ice. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Hicks and Thelma Hedgecoth; brother, Jimmy Ivey; sisters, Amanda Christopher and Drew McGill; and nephew, Brent Kinzer.
She is survived by her children, Tammy Swafford (Mitchell), Regina Osborne (Chris), Misty Osborne (Terry); her father, Billy Osborne; grandchildren, Brittlea Osborne, Austin Swafford, Alex Osborne, Timmy Holder, Sky Swafford and Max Osborne; boyfriend, Cecil Conley; brother, Lee Hedgecoth; stepdad, Francis Hedgecoth and special friend, Miss Deb.
Cremation arrangements have been made and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Roane County News from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
