On Friday, March 1, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. we said our see you laters to Kathy Barber. Mrs. Barber went to be with her Lord and Savior surrounded by family and friends and holding the hand of the love of her life for the past 45 years, George Barber. He told her we were going to be ok and that she should go be with Jesus. She took her last breath and a little piece of our hearts to Heaven. She was a born-again Christian that defined what love, selflessness and family was all about.

Kathleen Voiles Barber was born July 1, 1947, to the late Wilber R. and Betty Jaynes Voiles. She was a graduate of Loudon County High School, class of 1965. She was the church secretary at Kingston United Methodist Church for 18 years. She was involved with Habitat for Humanity for several years and had over 30 years of service with the Children's Ministry at First Baptist Church Kingston and Rockwood. She was also on the pre-school committee at First Baptist Church of Rockwood for years. You can ask college, career, or youth at FBC and they will tell you Mrs. Kathy prayed over them and influenced them in some way during their pre-k days.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, George Barber of Rockwood; daughters, Shannon Barber of Rockwood and Kelly Lankford (Levi) of Kingston; daughter/granddaughter, Shayla Miller (Chancey) of Soddy Daisy; granddaughter, Kathleen (Katie) Barber; grandson, Evan Marcus Lankford; great-granddaughter, Marlowe Kate Miller; several nieces and nephews; and her fur baby yorkie, Lily.

She also leaves behind her friends considered family, Lois Smith, Robert and Sharon Bowles, Anna Hayes and Phil Newman and Lillian Proctor.

A celebration of life service will be held at First Baptist Church in Rockwood on Saturday, March 9. Receiving of friends will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., with the service starting after with Pastor Marty Shadoan officiating. Mrs. Kathy asked that in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to FBC Rockwood Pre-School Ministry. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

805 North Gateway Avenue

Rockwood , TN 37854

(865) 354-2600 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Roane County News on Mar. 8, 2019

