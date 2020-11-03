1/1
Kayla Watson
Kayla Watson, 37, of Rockwood, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.
She was born on May 4, 1983, in Rockwood. Kayla loved her children with all her heart. She enjoyed arts and crafts, and she truly had a good heart.
She is survived by her mother, Lisa Thomas; father, Douglas Ray Turner; children, Abigail Grace Watson, Kyleigh Michelle Watson and Jaycee Willow Watson; former husband, Alex Watson; infant son, Kaylen Darrell McClure; fiancé, Vernon McClure; grandmother, Robbie Thomas; and several aunts, uncles and many other extended family members.
The family will meet for a private graveside service at Glen Alice Cemetery, Rockwood. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Roane County News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
