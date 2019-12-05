Kelly Denise Mullins, 53, of Rockwood, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Parkwest Medical Center.
Survivors include mother, Alene Mullins of Rockwood; and father, Tommy Mullins (Minday) of Texas
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. A memorial service will follow from the chapel at 2 p.m. with Wayne Mullins officiating. The family requests donations be made to Evans Mortuary for funeral expenses. Evans Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Dec. 6, 2019