Kendall Ray Beaty, 81, of Harriman, departed this life on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
He was born in Pickett County on March 31, 1938, to the late C.D. Beaty and Lillian Beaty. He was the owner and stylist of a very successful beauty salon, Kendall's Coiffures Stylist, located in Knoxville. Kendall and his wife, Barbara, lived on a small farm and enjoyed their horses.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Phillips Beaty; and sisters, Glemma Baumgardner and Norma Teague.
He is survived by his son, Kendall Keith Beaty and daughter-in-law Cyndi; brother, Keith Beaty (Rhonda); brother-in-law, D.C. Teague; nephews, Russell Beaty (Catherine), Alan Beaty (Rachel), Sonny Lee (Bonnie), Dale Baumgardner, Len Teague (Shannon) and Tim Teague (Ginger); nieces, Gayle Sullivan and Cathy Teague-Brown (Wayne); and many other relatives and friends.
The family received friends for visitation from 1 p.m., until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, in the Chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home, Huntsville. Burial followed in the Beaty Family Cemetery in the Stanley Creek community. Military honors were provided by American Legion Post 136.
Pallbearers were Russell Beaty, Alan Beaty, Steve Woodward and Tommy Holiday. An onlinew register is available at www.fouroaksfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Roane County News on June 12, 2019