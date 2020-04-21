Kenneth L. Easter

  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - Staff of J.S. Kyker & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.
Kenneth L. Easter, 59 of Harriman, born Nov. 11, 1960 and passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife, Lisa Easter; parents, Leroy and Polly Easter; grandparents, Jackson and Georgia Easter; and brother-in-law, Eddie Arwood.
Kenneth is survived by his son, Dalton Easter; sister, Cindy Arwood; niece, Bridge H. Wright; nephews, B.J. Arwood, Leo Arwood and Hank Arwood; and fur babies, J.R and Sissy.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. An online register is available at www.kykerfuneralhomes.com. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Apr. 22, 2020
