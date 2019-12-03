Kenneth L. Stout, 55, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at his home.
A lifetime resident of Spring City, Kenneth attended Rhea County High School and then served in the U. S. Army for four years. He worked at La-Z-Boy several years before joining the Rhea County Sherriff's Department as a deputy. Kenneth retired from the sheriff's department after 19 years of service to the community. He loved to hunt, especially squirrels. Kenneth loved to fish for catfish and also enjoyed jug fishing. Kenneth loved to work at several different jobs at a time. He was the best daddy and was loved by everyone! Kenneth was a member of the Gateway Baptist Church in Rockwood.
He was preceded in death by father, Walter Lee Stout; and sister, Beverly Miller.
Survivors include his parents, Shirley and Junior Miller of Spring City; daughter, Katie Scarlett Stout of Spring City; brothers, Clint Miller (Madeline) and Lyn Miller (Brandi), both of Spring City, and Randy (Leigha) Miller of Dayton; sister, Kathy Miller of Dayton; Katie's mother, Lisa Young of Spring City; and his number one companion, Kane, his "German Shepherd."
Funeral services were at 3 p.m. Saturday, , at the The family received friends from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Rhea County High School Auditorium and funeral services followed at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Jerry Leffew officiating. Interment with military honors was held in Friendship Cemetery. Vaughn Funeral Home, Spring City, is in charge of arrangements. An online register is available at www.vaughn-funeral-home.com.
Published in Roane County News on Dec. 4, 2019