Kenneth V. McCuiston, 90, of Kingston, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Sycamore Trace Senior Living.
He was born Oct. 27, 1928, in Rhea County. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served his country proudly during the Korean Conflict. Kenneth retired from TVA with over 35 years of service. Prior to working at TVA, he was employed by Oak Ridge Medical Clinic and also Maryville Hospital. He was a 50-year Master Mason with Kingston Union Lodge No. 38. He loved working on cars and enjoyed playing the guitar. He was also an avid reader. Kenneth loved spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Alma McCuiston; daughter, Angela Faye McCuiston; son, James "Jimmy" Nathan McCuiston; grandson, Cody Sackett; parents, Andrew Wilson and Margaret Pierson McCuiston; brothers, Ford, Roy, James, Frank and Benton McCuiston.
Survivors include his grandson, Zachary Sackett of Kingston; sisters, Sarah Elizabeth Boles of Kingston and Hazel Collins of Rocky Top; special angels, Becky Woody and Jennifer "Do" Herrell, both of Kingston; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Special thanks to all the staff at Brookdale/Sycamore Trace Senior Living for all their special care.
The family will receive friends from 12-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, with funeral service to follow at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Matt Edwards officiating. Military honors will immediately follow at Fraker Funeral Home, with Roane County Honor Guard presiding. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Michael Dunn Center, or South Harriman Baptist Church. Private burial will be held at Kingston Memorial Gardens. An online register is available at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.
Published in Roane County News on Mar. 6, 2019