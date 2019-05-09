Kimberly "Kim" Gale Kittrell James, 59, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019. She was of the Baptist faith.
Kim was born on Jan. 5, 1960, in Chattanooga. She graduated from Rockwood High School in 1978 and spent most of her life in Roane County. She enjoyed fishing, swimming and cooking.
Kim was preceded in death by her parents, Douglas Marion and Cora Mae Sledge Kittrell; brothers, Raymond Gentry Kittrell and Randall Eugene Kittrell.
Survivors include her brother, Mickey Kittrell (Charlotte); sister, Tina Kittrell Stroh (Frank); sister-in-law, Mary Renee Kittrell; nieces, Amanda Cook Karen Lumley (Chris) and Carol Kittrell; nephews, Caley Cook (Kristy), Joseph Kittrell (April) and Justin Kittrell; special friend, James Wilson; special aunt, Gaylen Kittrell Kirkland; uncle, Gary Kittrell; and several cousins.
Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on May 10, 2019