Larry James “Doc” Davis

Service Information
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN
37854
(865)-354-2600
Obituary
Send Flowers

Larry James "Doc" Davis, 73, of Rockwood, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul G. Davis; mother, Lucille Davis; and brother, Perry J. Davis.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Abels Davis of Rockwood; sons and daughters-in-law, Paul G. Davis II of Rockwood, Chad and Amanda Davis of Jacksboro and John Choate of Crossville.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, from the chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, with the Rev. Mike Winters officiating. Full military honors will follow at 3 p.m. by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard and the U.S. Marine Corps. Memorial contributions may be made C/O Evans Mortuary for funeral expenses. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Feb. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.