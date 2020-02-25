Larry James "Doc" Davis, 73, of Rockwood, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul G. Davis; mother, Lucille Davis; and brother, Perry J. Davis.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Abels Davis of Rockwood; sons and daughters-in-law, Paul G. Davis II of Rockwood, Chad and Amanda Davis of Jacksboro and John Choate of Crossville.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, from the chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, with the Rev. Mike Winters officiating. Full military honors will follow at 3 p.m. by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard and the U.S. Marine Corps. Memorial contributions may be made C/O Evans Mortuary for funeral expenses. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Feb. 26, 2020