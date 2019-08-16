Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Lynn ‘Mac’ McCormick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Larry was a dedicated funeral professional who was a licensed funeral director in the state of Tennessee for over 50 years. He also served in the U.S. Army doing a tour in Vietnam. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Larry was a kind man with a heart as big as all outdoors. He dedicated his life to the funeral business and enjoyed helping others.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John D. and Ruby McCormick; and his brother, John F. McCormick and brother-in-law, Mike Maxwell. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sandra McCormick; a son, Chris McCormick (Dara); a daughter, Chauncie Davenport; his sisters, Ann McGee, Creta Ross and Carolyn Childs; grandson, C.J. McCormick; and brother-in-law, Patrick Maxwell. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Larry's family received friends for visitation from 12-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Austin & Bell Funeral Home, Hendersonville. Interment service will be at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.

Memorial contributions may be made to the by calling 855-448-3997, online at Larry Lynn "Mac" McCormick, 77, of Goodlettsville, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.Larry was a dedicated funeral professional who was a licensed funeral director in the state of Tennessee for over 50 years. He also served in the U.S. Army doing a tour in Vietnam. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Larry was a kind man with a heart as big as all outdoors. He dedicated his life to the funeral business and enjoyed helping others.He was preceded in death by his parents, John D. and Ruby McCormick; and his brother, John F. McCormick and brother-in-law, Mike Maxwell. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sandra McCormick; a son, Chris McCormick (Dara); a daughter, Chauncie Davenport; his sisters, Ann McGee, Creta Ross and Carolyn Childs; grandson, C.J. McCormick; and brother-in-law, Patrick Maxwell. Several nieces and nephews also survive.Larry's family received friends for visitation from 12-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Austin & Bell Funeral Home, Hendersonville. Interment service will be at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.Memorial contributions may be made to the by calling 855-448-3997, online at www.woundedwarriorproject.org or download their donation form and mail to: , P.O. Box 758417, Topeka KS 66675-8517. An online register is available at www.austinandbell.com. Published in Roane County News on Aug. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Roane County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.