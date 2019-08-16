Larry Lynn "Mac" McCormick, 77, of Goodlettsville, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.
Larry was a dedicated funeral professional who was a licensed funeral director in the state of Tennessee for over 50 years. He also served in the U.S. Army doing a tour in Vietnam. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Larry was a kind man with a heart as big as all outdoors. He dedicated his life to the funeral business and enjoyed helping others.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John D. and Ruby McCormick; and his brother, John F. McCormick and brother-in-law, Mike Maxwell. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sandra McCormick; a son, Chris McCormick (Dara); a daughter, Chauncie Davenport; his sisters, Ann McGee, Creta Ross and Carolyn Childs; grandson, C.J. McCormick; and brother-in-law, Patrick Maxwell. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Larry's family received friends for visitation from 12-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Austin & Bell Funeral Home, Hendersonville. Interment service will be at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Memorial contributions may be made to the by calling 855-448-3997, online at www.woundedwarriorproject.org or download their donation form and mail to: , P.O. Box 758417, Topeka KS 66675-8517. An online register is available at www.austinandbell.com.
Published in Roane County News on Aug. 17, 2019