Larry Wayne Frost, 74, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

He enjoyed woodworking, golf, fishing and spending time with his family. Larry was a member of Emory Heights Missionary Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Hazel Frost; brothers, Hubert, Jack and Roy; and sisters, Thelma, Helen, Dottie, June and Carol.

Larry is survived by his wife of 41 years, Sharolyn Frost; daughters, Karla Jordan and husband Joel, Melissa East and Iva Patterson; sister, Edna Monday; brothers, Ken and Jim Frost; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several special friends; and honorary daughter, Shawn Marie Brackett.

The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Monday, June 3, at Emory Heights Missionary Baptist Church, Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with Wayne Nelson officiating. Following the funeral service, burial will be in Emory Heights Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.

