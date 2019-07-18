Larry Wayne Miller, 67, of Rockwood, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at his home.

Larry was a retired warehouse laborer with Coca Cola Bottling Works. He was a member of Harriman Church of Christ and a former member of the Tennessee Army National Guard. He was preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. Sterling and Gladys Miller; and sister, Janice.

Survivors include his wife, Jean Ann Miller of Rockwood; sons, James Douglas Underwood of Miami and Clarence Travis Underwood of Harriman; grandchildren, Cierra Nicole Davidson of Rockwood and Caleb Ariks; brothers, Bobby "Ratchet" Miller (Sharon) of Rockwood and Billy Miller of Harriman; and sister, Elaine Samples (Ronnie) of Cleveland.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, July 21, at Harriman Church of Christ, 702 N. Roane Street, Harriman, with Bro. Curtis McLean officiating. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.



