Larry Wayne Miller, 67, of Rockwood, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at his home.
Larry was a retired warehouse laborer with Coca Cola Bottling Works. He was a member of Harriman Church of Christ and a former member of the Tennessee Army National Guard. He was preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. Sterling and Gladys Miller; and sister, Janice.
Survivors include his wife, Jean Ann Miller of Rockwood; sons, James Douglas Underwood of Miami and Clarence Travis Underwood of Harriman; grandchildren, Cierra Nicole Davidson of Rockwood and Caleb Ariks; brothers, Bobby "Ratchet" Miller (Sharon) of Rockwood and Billy Miller of Harriman; and sister, Elaine Samples (Ronnie) of Cleveland.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, July 21, at Harriman Church of Christ, 702 N. Roane Street, Harriman, with Bro. Curtis McLean officiating. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on July 19, 2019