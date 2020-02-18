Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry William ‘Smodge’ Littleton. View Sign Service Information Fraker Funeral Home 1445 Kingston Highway Kingston , TN 37763 (865)-717-7727 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Fraker Funeral Home 1445 Kingston Highway Kingston , TN 37763 View Map Funeral service 7:00 PM Fraker Funeral Home 1445 Kingston Highway Kingston , TN 37763 View Map Interment 11:00 AM Roane Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary



Larry William "Smodge" Littleton, 80, of Kingston passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at his home.He was born Aug. 26, 1939, in Roane County and was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason with the Kingston Masonic Union Lodge No. 38 F & AM. Smodge had served as water superintendent for the Kingston Water Department, later working at Brushy Mountain State Prison as facility supervisor until it closed in 2009. Smodge was an avid golfer and a phenomenal putter and a lifelong member of Lakeside Golf Course. He also loved spending time camping and RVing. He enjoyed working with the Kingston Optimist Club while his health permitted. Smodge enjoyed coaching baseball, basketball and loved spending time with his grandchildren. In earlier years he played baseball at the University of Wisconsin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Bonnie Littleton.Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Dorothy Louise Rose Littleton of Kingston; children, Scott Wagers and wife Cindy of Cleveland, Sonja Littleton of Knoxville, Chico Whittaker and wife Robin of Rockwood, Gary Whittaker of Plano, Texas, Richard Whittaker of Sevierville, Melody McCann and husband Mike of Merit, Texas, Robert Whittaker and wife Angie of Celeste, Texas and Terry Suddath and wife Casey of Kingston; grandchildren, Travis Suddath, Sarah Harris, Robert Whittaker Jr., Rachel, Alex and Matthew Whittaker. Jordan, Amanda and Hannah Wagers; great-grandchildren, Madison, Ella, Isabelle "Sweet Pea" Suddath, Hayden, Lexi and Ryan Whittaker, Bethany Suddath, Ava Baur, Jax and Waylon Whittaker and Aubrey Aleman; great-great-granddaughter, Baby Suddath; sister, Nan Smith and husband Fritz of Edgewater, Fla.; father-in-law, Ernest Rose of Harriman; and sister-in-law, Edna Arwood of Kingston.The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, with funeral service following at 7 p.m., in the chapel with the Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Interment will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Roane Memorial Gardens with military honors conducted by the Roane County Honor Guard. An online register is available at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston is in charge of arrangements. Published in Roane County News on Feb. 19, 2020

