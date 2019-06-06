Laura Belle Phillips Brown, 100, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019.
Belle was a lifelong member of the Oral community. She enjoyed working as a cook at Gerald's Smokehouse and Johnson's Nursing Home. Belle's hobby was making quilts. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd B. Brown; son, Grover Brown; daughter, Frankie Smith; son-in-law, Leon Smith; three sisters; and two brothers.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Raymond and Ruth Brown; granddaughter, Linda Bledsoe and husband Danny; grandsons, Bruce Brown and wife Wendy and Brian Brown; granddaughters, Luann Brown and Paula Hamlin; three great-grandchildren, William Bledsoe, Alicia Folger and Sean Hamlin; great-grandson, Lane Folger; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Billie Young.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Eddie Click officiating. Family and friends will gather at 10 a.m. Saturday morning at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Lenoir City, for graveside services. Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Roane County News on June 7, 2019