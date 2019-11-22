Laura L. Curtis, 82, of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, peacefully at home with her family by her side.
Laura was of the Baptist Faith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Curtis; parents, George and Mandy Newby; daughter, Darlene Stephens; great-granddaughter, Denise Sisk Frady; three half brothers, three half-sisters.
She is survived by son, Wayne Curtis (Barbara) of Rockwood; grandchildren, Donald Dodson, Larry Dodson (Tamitha), Terri Davis (Mike) and Mistie Frost (Eric); 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family received friends from 12-1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Graveside services followed in Oak Grove Cemetery with the Rev. David Johnson officiating. Evans Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Nov. 23, 2019