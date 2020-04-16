Lavenia Marie Underwood McNew, 81 of Harriman, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at her home.
Lavenia was a member of Emory Heights Baptist Church, where she helped with AWANA's. She loved the beach, spending time in her pool and with her family. Lavenia was preceded in death by husband, Clyde McNew; parents, Clarence and Ruth Underwood; brothers, Bob, Darrell, Mike, Doug and Ronnie; and sister, Donna McKamey.
Lavenia is survived by daughter, Frances McNew (Ray Desper) of Harriman; son, Bill McNew of Harriman; grandson, Brandon King; granddaughter, Montana Arington (Brian Musick); great-granddaughters, Leah King and Miranda Musick; chosen daughter, Melinda Kelly; brothers, David Underwood (Debby) and Danny Underwood; sister Janice Scarbrough (Tommy); and a host of nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service and interment will be conducted at Roane Memorial Gardens. A celebration of Lavenia's life will be conducted when the mandates due to COVID-19 are lifted. An online register is available at www.kykerfuneralhomes.com Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Apr. 17, 2020