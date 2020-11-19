1/1
Layne Killian
1935 - 2020
Layne Killian, 85, of Rockwood, passed away Thursday, Nov. 18, 2020 at Westmoreland Health and Rehabilitation Center, Knoxville.
He was born May 1, 1935, in Meigs County. Mr. Killian was known as "Radar" from working as a theater monitor at Roane Theater for many years. He enjoyed watching old western movies, going to western film festivals, and reading western books. He was a very loving stepfather, and he will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Crosia Killian; stepson, Homer Lee; and stepdaughter, Rosie Reed.
Survivors include his wife, Mae Riggs Killian of Rockwood; sister-in-law, Mary Lee of Rockwood; stepsons, Coy Morris, David Lee and Bobby Lee, all of Rockwood; stepdaughters, Janie Lee of Rockwood, Faye Brazzell of Meigs County and Margie Smiddy of Winfield; and beloved friend, Lonnie Morris of Dayton.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Bro. Bobby Lee will be officiating. Graveside service will follow directly after at Oak Grove Cemetery. An online register is available at evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Roane County News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
