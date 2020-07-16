1/
Lela Christine Cofer Reed
Lela Christine Cofer Reed, 90, of Rockwood, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Owen and Anna Cofer; and husband, Thomas Reed.
She is survived by her daughter, Jeannie Lunt (Randy); and sons, Thomas Michael Reed Sr. (Kathy) and Alan Wayne Reed.
The family received friends from 9-11 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, in the chapel at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service followed at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Greg Kelly and the Rev. Charles Kelly officiating. Graveside and interment followed in Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Roane County News from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
