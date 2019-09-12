|
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Committal
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Leonard "Shorty" Collins, 86, a resident of Midtown, Harriman, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at his home.
He was born July 5, 1933, in Roane County. Mr. Collins was a lifetime member of the Piney Grove Baptist Church in Midtown; retired from Roane Hosiery in Harriman; and was a U.S. Army veteran. He drove a school bus while his children were in school and had coached youth league football for the Midtown Redskins. He was very active with and loved the South Harriman Pirates Alumni Group. He loved dealing with antiques and had owned antique stores. "Shorty" was certainly a character and never met a stranger. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eunice and Ada Collins; son, Steve Collins; brothers, Robert Collins, Gene Collins, Kenny Collins, Billy Joe Collins and Ray Collins; sisters, Fay Collins, Zola Welch, Eva Doyle and Margaret Collins; and daughter-in-law, Paula Collins.
Survivors include his wife, Helen Adcox Collins; children, Geneva Johnson and husband Michael, Betty Porter and husband Sandy, Cathy Collins and Ricky Collins; grandchildren, Stephanie Collins, Carria Gonzales, Drew Meredith, Seth Meredith, Adam Johnson, Carrie Johnson, Jake Marlow and wife Andrea, Jody Dale Hackler, Kassandra Collins and Derrick Collins; great-grandchildren, Patrick Gonzales, Reagan Gonzales, Madison Gonzales, Trent Marlow and Bodhi Collins; sister, Joyce Finks; and several other relatives and friends.
The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Thomas Baines officiating. Committal services and interment will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, in Piney Grove Cemetery in Midtown, Harriman, with full military honors by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard and the Tennessee Army National Guard. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.
Published in Roane County News on Sept. 13, 2019
