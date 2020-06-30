Leonard I. Roberts
Leonard I. Roberts, 92, of Harriman, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at NHC, Farragut.
He was a member of North Point Church for more than 50 years. Leonard was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Marietta Roberts; parents, B.H. and Ilah Roberts; and five sisters.
He is survived by his daughter, Dawn Roberts; sons, Tony and Janice Roberts and Daryl and Sandra Roberts; sister, Volena Gilbert of Florida; special friend, Mary Ruth Lonas and daughter Rebecca and family; granddaughters, Ashley Nabbefeld (Jeff), Kimberly Underwood (Dylan), Andrea Warnick, Amber Spearman (Dan); grandson, Anthony Little; great-granddaughter s, Bailee Jo Spearman, Lily May Spearman and Leilana Little; great-grandson, Blake Fowler; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday July 1, in Emory Heights Cemetery with Pastor Hank Rader officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to North Point Church, 1729 Harriman Hwy, Harriman, TN, 37748. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Roane County News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Emory Heights Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of J.S. Kyker & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.
