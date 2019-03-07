Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lester Wayne Adkisson. View Sign

Lester Wayne Adkisson, 72, passed peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, with loved ones by his side.

Wayne was born in Harriman on Dec. 28, 1946, to Lester J. and Virginia Jo (Tilson) Adkisson. The oldest of three, he was a loving brother and friend to many. His gentle spirit and kind smile will be fondly remembered by all whose lives he touched.

He is a graduate of Roane County High School in Kingston; Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville; The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Ky.; and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, N.C. Wayne served for more than 30 years as a pastor in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Wayne found sanctuary being in the outdoors. Raised among mountain 'vistas' of eastern Tennessee, he had a fondness for nature and native wildflowers and would be frequently found working in his garden.

He was a 'gentleman and a scholar,' and as a young man earned the honor of Eagle Scout and served as a captain in the U.S. Army.

Wayne was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother; his wife of 50 years, Jane Easley Adkisson; daughters, Julie Adkisson Bartholomew (Rene) and Beth Adkisson Fleming (Tim); six grandchildren, Sofia, Lucas, Hunter, Josef, Colin and Rees; sisters, Jayne A. Averitt (Bob) and Donna A. Esty (Richard); nieces, nephews and extended family.

A special thanks to friends and family who provided support on his ten-year journey with dementia. To those who provided in-home assistance: Lisa, Rachael, Frances, Linda; the V.A. Homebased Primary Care team; physicians and staff at MemoryCare; and the exceptionally loving staff at Care Partners Adult Day Care and the Brookdale Walden Ridge Memory Care Facility, all in Asheville.

If desired, donations may be given in Wayne's name to MemoryCare, Care Partners Adult Day, or the respite fund at Brookdale Walden Ridge in Asheville. Remember him among the flowers in your path, or by planting a favorite of his, a bright Flame Azalea.

