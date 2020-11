Or Copy this URL to Share

Letha Beatrice Phillips Lay, 98, of Morristown, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar Price and Sarah Phillips; husband, Elmer D. Lay; and daughter, Mary Jo Foust.

She is survived by her son, Philip Larry Lay (Carol Ann).

The family will have a graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood, with Bruce Foster officiating. Evans Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.



