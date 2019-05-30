Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lewis 'Bucky' DeBord. View Sign Service Information Fraker Funeral Home 1445 Kingston Highway Kingston , TN 37763 (865)-717-7727 Graveside service 2:00 PM Kingston Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary



He was born Nov. 1, 1942, in Knoxville, and was a member of Kingston United Methodist Church. Bucky retired from Y-12 Nuclear Plant, where he had worked as a radiographer. He was a U.S. Navy veteran who served his country proudly in Kenitra, Morocco, and was honorably discharged to the U.S. Naval Reserve Manpower Center in Bainbridge, Md. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved working in his yard. He was also a Dodgers fan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Baston and Katherine DeBord.

Survivors include his loving wife, Anne Felknor DeBord of Kingston; brother, Eddie M. "Butch" DeBord and wife Lynn of Staunton, Va.; sisters-in-law, Rosemary Townsend of Kingston, Jeri Slatton and husband Greg of Tellico Village and

Julia DeBord of Knoxville; and several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Family and friends will meet at 2 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Kingston Memorial Gardens for a graveside service conducted by the Rev. Sue Lynn Johnson and the Rev. Todd Chancey. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kingston United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 248, Kingston, TN 37763 or the animal shelter of choice. An online register is available at Lewis "Bucky" DeBord, 76, of Kingston, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.He was born Nov. 1, 1942, in Knoxville, and was a member of Kingston United Methodist Church. Bucky retired from Y-12 Nuclear Plant, where he had worked as a radiographer. He was a U.S. Navy veteran who served his country proudly in Kenitra, Morocco, and was honorably discharged to the U.S. Naval Reserve Manpower Center in Bainbridge, Md. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved working in his yard. He was also a Dodgers fan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Baston and Katherine DeBord.Survivors include his loving wife, Anne Felknor DeBord of Kingston; brother, Eddie M. "Butch" DeBord and wife Lynn of Staunton, Va.; sisters-in-law, Rosemary Townsend of Kingston, Jeri Slatton and husband Greg of Tellico Village andJulia DeBord of Knoxville; and several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.Family and friends will meet at 2 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Kingston Memorial Gardens for a graveside service conducted by the Rev. Sue Lynn Johnson and the Rev. Todd Chancey. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kingston United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 248, Kingston, TN 37763 or the animal shelter of choice. An online register is available at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements. Published in Roane County News on May 31, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Roane County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close