Lieselotte "Lotte" O'Brien, of Kingston, also known as "Mama Mia" passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27th at the age of 94 at Roane Medical Center. A funeral mass will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, at Blessed Sacrament Church, 535 Margrave Drive, Harriman, with Father Michael Sweeney officiating. Masks will be required at the church. A receiving of friends and celebration of life will be held from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, July 7 at Kingston City Park Pavilion, 333 W. Race Street, Kingston. Everyone is invited to come and share their favorite Mama Mia story. Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements.

