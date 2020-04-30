Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lieselotte “Lotte” O’Brien. View Sign Service Information Click Funeral Home 109 Walnut St Lenoir City , TN 37771 (865)-986-8013 Send Flowers Obituary

Lieselotte "Lotte" O'Brien, of Kingston, also known as "Mama Mia," passed away peacefully Monday, April 27, 2020, at the age of 94 at Roane Medical Center.

Lotte was born on July 7, 1925 in Weiler im Allgäu, Germany. She immigrated to the U.S. as a war bride in June 1950 and settled in Kingston in August 1969. Lotte successfully ran her restaurant, serving all of Roane County until her death.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William J. O'Brien; sons, John W. O'Brien, Robert A. O'Brien and Kenneth F. O'Brien; and daughter, Patricia A. O'Brien.

Lotte is survived by her daughters, Theresa Brown Mason (Tom) of Gilbert, Ariz. And Cheryl L. O'Brien of Chattanooga; son Michael O'Brien (Angie) of Kingston; grandchildren, Matthew, Adam, Elizabeth, Robert, Bill (Marissa), Nathan (Taryn), Caleb, Tyler (Kristen) and Ryley; as well as six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters and brothers Rosemarie Uhl, Georg (Christy) Reutin, Helmut (Brigitte) Reutin, Walter Reutin, and Hannelore Reutin; and many nieces and nephews both in Germany and the United States.

Published in Roane County News on May 1, 2020

