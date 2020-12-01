Lillian Marie "Sis" Womack, 81 of Oak Ridge, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie and Amanda Womack.

Survivors include her son, Steven Womack (Rebecca) of Oak Ridge; and daughter, Vicky Womack Sellers (William) of Nashville.

The family received friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m Tuesday, Dec. 1, in the chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service followed at 1 p.m. with Pastor Lionel Moore and Pastor Steven Womack officiating. Interment was held in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood. Due to Covid-19 pandemic there was no repass following the graveside service. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store