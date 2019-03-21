Lillian A. Young Mioduski, 70, of Rockwood, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at her home after a long hard fought battle with ovarian cancer.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Young Mioduski.
Born April 11, 1948, in Glenmary, she was preceded in death by her parents, Arlin E. Young and Gertrude S. Schubert; her beloved second dad, George W. Schubert; one brother, Dewey Young; and two sisters, Hyllis Sellers and Irene Templin
She is survived by her husband, James E. Mioduski; three sons, Jody and Wendy Mioduski, Jerry and Traci Mioduski, and Jeff Mioduski; one daughter in love, Stacey; three grandchildren, Taylor Mioduski, Madison Mioduski and Will Mioduski; honorary grandma to Bobby and Tommy Farr; one brother, Clayton Young; one sister, Loretta Spunt; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, friends and loved ones.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. The interment will follow the visitation at 4:30 p.m. in Union Grove Cemetery in Sunbright.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to a or to the Kennedy Ladd Foundation, Tilley is Loved or East Tennessee Children's Hospital. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.
Davis Funeral Home
715 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
(865) 882-2000
Published in Roane County News on Mar. 22, 2019