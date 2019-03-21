Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Young Mioduski. View Sign



Born April 11, 1948, in Glenmary, she was preceded in death by her parents, Arlin E. Young and Gertrude S. Schubert; her beloved second dad, George W. Schubert; one brother, Dewey Young; and two sisters, Hyllis Sellers and Irene Templin

She is survived by her husband, James E. Mioduski; three sons, Jody and Wendy Mioduski, Jerry and Traci Mioduski, and Jeff Mioduski; one daughter in love, Stacey; three grandchildren, Taylor Mioduski, Madison Mioduski and Will Mioduski; honorary grandma to Bobby and Tommy Farr; one brother, Clayton Young; one sister, Loretta Spunt; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. The interment will follow the visitation at 4:30 p.m. in Union Grove Cemetery in Sunbright.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to a or to the Kennedy Ladd Foundation, Tilley is Loved or East Tennessee Children's Hospital. An online register is available at

Lillian A. Young Mioduski, 70, of Rockwood, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at her home after a long hard fought battle with ovarian cancer.Born April 11, 1948, in Glenmary, she was preceded in death by her parents, Arlin E. Young and Gertrude S. Schubert; her beloved second dad, George W. Schubert; one brother, Dewey Young; and two sisters, Hyllis Sellers and Irene TemplinShe is survived by her husband, James E. Mioduski; three sons, Jody and Wendy Mioduski, Jerry and Traci Mioduski, and Jeff Mioduski; one daughter in love, Stacey; three grandchildren, Taylor Mioduski, Madison Mioduski and Will Mioduski; honorary grandma to Bobby and Tommy Farr; one brother, Clayton Young; one sister, Loretta Spunt; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, friends and loved ones.The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. The interment will follow the visitation at 4:30 p.m. in Union Grove Cemetery in Sunbright.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to a or to the Kennedy Ladd Foundation, Tilley is Loved or East Tennessee Children's Hospital. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com. Funeral Home Davis Funeral Home

715 Morgan Avenue

Harriman , TN 37748

(865) 882-2000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Roane County News on Mar. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Roane County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations