Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kyker Funeral Homes 350 West Race Street Kingston , TN 37763 (865)-376-6531 Send Flowers Obituary

Lillie Mae Ladd Herrell, 95, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at home in Kingston.

She was a founding member of Foursquare Gospel Church in Kingston. Lillie was known for her love of gardening. She was an avid gardener and she enjoyed fresh vegetables each year. She retired from Food City in Kingston after 51 years of service. She began working for White Store in 1963 and retired at the end of 2014 at the age of 90. She loved to travel and formerly enjoyed square dancing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Nanny Lou West Brown; husband, Wiley Herrell; father of her children, Robert L. Ladd; sisters, Lois Brown and Daisy Brown Brooks; and brothers, Ralph Brown, Earnest "Buddy" Brown and Hubert Brown.

Lillie is survived by son, B.R. Ladd (wife Judy); daughters, Carolyn Ladd Armour (husband Sam) and Loetta Ladd; grandchildren, Holli Aytes (husband Steven), Lynn Ladd, Beth Ladd and Brittny Litton (husband Austin); great-grandchildren, Quentin Stout, Lauren Stout, Connor Litton and Collin Litton. She is also survived by her brothers, Robert L. Brown and John E. Brown (wife Jackie); as well as many nieces and nephews. She was loved by many friends and will be sadly missed.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations (made by mail, phone or online) to the 871 N. Weisgarber Road Knoxville, TN 37909. (When making donations please include the following information: Memorial Card for Lillie M. Herrell 514 E. Race Street Kingston, TN 37763). Due to the current COVID-19 mandates; a private family service will be announced at a later date. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.





Lillie Mae Ladd Herrell, 95, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at home in Kingston.She was a founding member of Foursquare Gospel Church in Kingston. Lillie was known for her love of gardening. She was an avid gardener and she enjoyed fresh vegetables each year. She retired from Food City in Kingston after 51 years of service. She began working for White Store in 1963 and retired at the end of 2014 at the age of 90. She loved to travel and formerly enjoyed square dancing.She was preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Nanny Lou West Brown; husband, Wiley Herrell; father of her children, Robert L. Ladd; sisters, Lois Brown and Daisy Brown Brooks; and brothers, Ralph Brown, Earnest "Buddy" Brown and Hubert Brown.Lillie is survived by son, B.R. Ladd (wife Judy); daughters, Carolyn Ladd Armour (husband Sam) and Loetta Ladd; grandchildren, Holli Aytes (husband Steven), Lynn Ladd, Beth Ladd and Brittny Litton (husband Austin); great-grandchildren, Quentin Stout, Lauren Stout, Connor Litton and Collin Litton. She is also survived by her brothers, Robert L. Brown and John E. Brown (wife Jackie); as well as many nieces and nephews. She was loved by many friends and will be sadly missed.In lieu of flowers, the family request donations (made by mail, phone or online) to the 871 N. Weisgarber Road Knoxville, TN 37909. (When making donations please include the following information: Memorial Card for Lillie M. Herrell 514 E. Race Street Kingston, TN 37763). Due to the current COVID-19 mandates; a private family service will be announced at a later date. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements. Published in Roane County News on May 1, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Roane County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.