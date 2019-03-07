Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Linda Ann Christopher Johnston, 76, of Loudon, passed away at home on March 4, 2019, several weeks after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

The daughter of James Paul Christopher and Mary Kathleen Wilson, Linda grew up in the Blowing Springs community of Anderson County until her family relocated to Kingston in 1956. She graduated Roane County High School then attended Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, earning a bachelor's degree in education in 1963.

Throughout her career, Linda taught countless children and particularly enjoyed helping those who struggled to read. To best support her students, she returned to school often for specialized training and earned graduate degrees from both the University of Tennessee and Tennessee Tech.

On June 19, 1965, Linda married Zirkle Johnston and enjoyed a wonderful life with him, raising three children and watching their grandchildren grow. She put God first in her life and was an example for those around her. A faithful member of Cave Creek Primitive Baptist Church for more than 50 years, she loved her friends in Christ and shared a special bond with the sisters of her home church. Linda's gentle voice and calming presence will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; brothers, Jim, David and Kenneth Christopher; nieces, Amy Workman and Karen Morton; nephews, J.P. Christopher and Bobby Pomfret.

Survivors include her son, John, Loudon; daughters and their husbands, Theresa and Scott Carpenter, Maryville, and Kathy and Edward Graham, Farragut; grandchildren, Katielynn and Jason Johnson, Jack Parrott, Lindsay Graham, and Jessie Graham; sister, Carolyn Morton; in-laws, Mary Jane Christopher, Janis and Bob Pomfret, June Cannon, Pat Johnston and Betty Johnston; special friends, Jenny and Peter Wright; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City. Funeral services followed with Elders J.B. Huskey and Mickey Wilson officiating. Family and friends gathered at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 7, in Cave Creek Cemetery for graveside services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cave Creek Primitive Baptist Church, care of Linda Edwards, 188 Post Oak Valley Road, Rockwood, TN 37854. Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge arrangements.

